Bollywood News

YRF announce big slate of theatrical releases in 2021

Yash Raj Films has unveiled an impressive slate of theatrical releases in 2021. As many as five films have been lined up over the course of the year ahead

By Glamsham Editorial
Yash Raj Films (YRF) has unveiled an impressive slate of theatrical releases in 2021. As many as five films have been lined up over the course of the year ahead, and all the films are scheduled to release in theatres.

The banner’s year is slated to start with “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar” on March 19. The Dibakar Banerjee directorial starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra was scheduled to release last year but got postponed owing to Covid.

“Bunty Aur Babli 2”, a sequel to the studio’s 2005 blockbuster, is scheduled for April 23. The film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari with Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan. It is directed by debutant Varun V. Sharma.

“Shamshera”, directed by Karan Malhotra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor will release on June 25. The ambitious action drama is reportedly set in the 1800s.

The Ranveer Singh-starrer “Jayeshbhai Jordaar” is slated to hit theatres on August 27. The film casts Bollywood debutante of Shalini Pandey opposite Ranveer. The film is helmed by debutant filmmaker Divyang Thakkar and also features Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah.

Finally, YRF have lined up some fireworks for Akshay Kumar fans on Diwali. The superstar’s upcoming historical drama “Prithviraj” has been scheduled for a release on November 5. The film marks the debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar and is directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

LATEST UPDATES

