YRF’s Bunty Aur Babli 2, Prithviraj, Jayeshbhai Jordaar & Shamshera release date announced

Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films announces the theatrical release dates of four of its marquee big screen movies Bunty Aur Babli 2, Prithviraj, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Shamshera.

Director Varun V Sharma’s Bunty Aur Babli 2 starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi & talented debutant Sharvari. The much-awaited, hilarious out and out family entertainer releases worldwide on November 19, 2021.

YRF’s big budget Prithviraj releases worldwide on Jan 21, 2022. It features superstar Akshay Kumar in and as King Prithviraj Chauhan. Gorgeous Manushi Chhillar debuts as Sanyogita opposite Akshay. Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles. Prithviraj is directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

One of the most anticipated films, YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, starring superstar Ranveer Singh & Shalini Pandey releases worldwide Feb 25, 2022. A family entertainer set in Gujarat, Ranveer will be seen playing a Gujarati man, who becomes an unlikely hero. Jayeshbhai Jordaar is directed by Divyang Thakkar.

Superstar Ranbir Kapoor starrer YRF’s Shamshera is an adrenaline pumping entertainer which is set to release on March 18, 2022. Vaani Kapoor stars opposite Ranbir. Sanjay Dutt plays the merciless nemesis in this visual extravaganza directed by Karan Malhotra.