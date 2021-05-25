Yuvika Chaudhary apologises for casteist remark in video

Adv.

Actress Yuvika Chaudhary and her husband Prince Narula individually apologised on Tuesday after the hashtag ‘Arrest Yuvika Choudhary started trending on Twitter. Yuvika drew netizens ire for posting a video featuring Prince on YouTube where she made a casteist remark.

In the video, Yuvika can be seen filming Prince as he gets a haircut. She refers to a certain community and says he looks like them.

This led to the hashtag ‘Arrest Yuvika Choudhary’ trending on Twitter.

A user said, “Yuvika Choudhary should be arrested. Example has to be set There are many like her and Munmun Dutta.”

“Hey #yuvikachoudhary you sd be ashamed of your words. The people you addressed are actually keeping this nation presentable. they sd be respected. you senseless people create chaos in society,” another tweeted.

The actress has now posted an apology on Instagram.

She wrote, “Hi guys I didn’t kw the meaning about that word wt I used in my last vlog I didn’t mean to hurt anyone and I can never do that to hurt someone I apologise to each n every one I hope you understand love you all”

Prince, too, took to his Instagram stories to apologise to fans.

Recently an FIR was filed against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress MunMun Dutta for using casteist slur in a YouTube video.