Zaid Darbar to Gauahar Khan: 'You are and always will be my sherni'

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Zaid Darbar on Thursday expressed his love and support for wife Gauahar Khan, who is reportedly battling Covid-19.

The dancer and social media influencer shared a photo on Instagram along with wife Gauahar calling her his “sherni” (tigress).

“Just want to start by saying that I have actually learnt a lot from you. You have been such a great guide to me right from the start and taught me so much, just by being around me and this reminds me of the time especially when I used to cheat in games. All of this is just a phase and it doesn’t last forever, we go ahead, we grow, We learn and we move ahead. You are and always will be my sherni and I will stand by you till I live and support you. You are the strongest woman I have ever met and you are perfect the way you are. Always remember the world loves you! Allhumdulilla Allah has Blessed you. I love you meri Jaan,” Zaid wrote.

His post comes a few days after Gauahar posted on Instagram calling him her “biggest support” through her “toughest time ever”.

Earlier this week, Mumbai Police booked Gauahar Khan for allegedly violating Covid-19 protocol after testing positive. The Oshiwara police station filed an FIR after a complaint was lodged by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) against Gauahar.

Following the complaint, Gauahar’s team had responded with a statement that said she had “tested negative in multiple reports” and that she was “a law abiding citizen and complying with all the norms of BMC”.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has issued a Non Cooperation Directive against the actress for two months, for allegedly flouting Covid-19 rules.

–IANS

abh/vnc