ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Zaid Darbar to Gauahar Khan: 'You are and always will be my sherni'

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Zaid Darbar on Thursday expressed his love and support for wife Gauahar Khan, who is reportedly battling Covid-19.

The dancer and social media influencer shared a photo on Instagram along with wife Gauahar calling her his “sherni” (tigress).

“Just want to start by saying that I have actually learnt a lot from you. You have been such a great guide to me right from the start and taught me so much, just by being around me and this reminds me of the time especially when I used to cheat in games. All of this is just a phase and it doesn’t last forever, we go ahead, we grow, We learn and we move ahead. You are and always will be my sherni and I will stand by you till I live and support you. You are the strongest woman I have ever met and you are perfect the way you are. Always remember the world loves you! Allhumdulilla Allah has Blessed you. I love you meri Jaan,” Zaid wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

His post comes a few days after Gauahar posted on Instagram calling him her “biggest support” through her “toughest time ever”.

Earlier this week, Mumbai Police booked Gauahar Khan for allegedly violating Covid-19 protocol after testing positive. The Oshiwara police station filed an FIR after a complaint was lodged by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) against Gauahar.

Following the complaint, Gauahar’s team had responded with a statement that said she had “tested negative in multiple reports” and that she was “a law abiding citizen and complying with all the norms of BMC”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has issued a Non Cooperation Directive against the actress for two months, for allegedly flouting Covid-19 rules.

–IANS

abh/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleDivya Kumar: Varun Dhawan couldn't believe I sang Jee Karda
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Coaches seek leeway for players as BCCI suspends junior events

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) The BCCI's decision to postpone age-group tournaments - possibly a suspension this year - due to Covid-19 has...
Read more
Sports

Vijender bout gives boxing fillip in football-crazy Goa

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Navneet SinghGoa, March 18 (IANS) Boxing isn't popular in Goa where football is the passion. There are only three boxing rings in...
Read more
Technology

Digital tech adoption in healthcare among highest in India

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Digital technologies adoption by health and human services (HHS) organisations is among the highest in India, showed a...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Zaid Darbar to Gauahar Khan: 'You are and always will be my sherni'

Divya Kumar: Varun Dhawan couldn't believe I sang Jee Karda

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Singer Divya Kumar, who recorded the song "Jee karda" for the Varun Dhawan-starrer "Badlapur", says the actor was surprised to...

Tamim Iqbal to miss B'desh's T20I series against NZ

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Dunedin, March 18 (IANS) Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal will miss the three-match T20I series against New Zealand that follows a three-match ODI...

4th T20I: England win toss, choose to bowl (Toss)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 18 (IANS) England won the toss and chose to bowl in the fourth T20I against India on Thursday at the Narendra...

4th T20I: Chahal replaced by Rahul Chahar, Kishan injured (lead)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 18 (IANS) England won the toss and chose to bowl in the fourth T20I against India on Thursday at the Narendra...

Coaches seek leeway for players as BCCI suspends junior events

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) The BCCI's decision to postpone age-group tournaments - possibly a suspension this year - due to Covid-19 has...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates