Zain Imam bags a web series on sibling bonding

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Actor Zain Imam will be seen in a web series that will focus on sibling bonding.

The series titled “Crashh” casts him as Rishab, a doctor who lost his parents in a mishap. He hides his pain and immerses himself in work to shift his focus. Ths film is about sibling love and the pain of being separated at a young age. It depicts the story of four siblings, who are separated by an accident.

“I believe OTT platforms give artistes a great opportunity to prove themselves time and again. I have only recently started my venture in this space and I am thoroughly enjoying it as it gives me the space to explore myself as an actor,” said Zain.

“As for ‘Crashh’, I loved the script and my character, and hence I signed up for it,” he added.

The show will soon premiere on ALTBalaji and Zee5 Club.

