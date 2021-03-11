ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Zain Imam: Pandemic made me see the world with new perspective

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Actor Zain Imam, who is currently part of the web series Crashh, shot at several iconic locations of the city for the show. He says revisiting these places after lockdown has been amazing.

“It has been a brilliant experience revisiting important places in Mumbai, the city of dreams. Whether it is Marine Drive or Leopold Cafe, especially post lockdown, and with the pandemic going on, it made me see the world with a new perspective and appreciation. It made me value this beautiful city even more,” says the actor.

Zain plays the role of Rishabh, a surgeon, in the show. He crosses paths with his two biological sisters Kajal and Alia.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor says that lockdown was challenging for him as he didn’t get to work, but he understands that it was the need of the hour.

“The lockdown was very tough on all of us as we were all stuck at home. I am someone who loves shooting and I really missed not working. But I also understand that it was important to control Covid-19 at that point otherwise we would have been in a much worse state today,” he says.

The series is currently streaming on Alt Balaji and also stars Rohan Mehra, Aditi Sharma, Kunj Anand, and Anushka Sen.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

anj/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleKim Kardashian remembers 16-year-old self
Next articleTahir Raj Bhasin's 'crazy week of celebration'
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Looking to put together my preparations at The Players: Lahiri

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) India's Anirban Lahiri returns to The Players Championship for a fifth time this week but is still looking...
Read more
Sports

India plans to host Olympic qualifying swimming event

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Navneet SinghNew Delhi, March 10 (IANS) The Swimming Federation of India (SFI) plans to host an International Swimming Federation (FINA)-accredited competition in...
Read more
Technology

2% reported mild reactions after Pfizer, Moderna jabs in US

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 10 (IANS) Around 2 per cent of people who received the first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna's mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccines...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Josh Holloway to star in JJ Abrams' series 'Duster'

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 10 (IANS) Actor Josh Holloway has bagged a role in filmmaker JJ Abrams' series "Duster". The two had earlier worked...

Tahir Raj Bhasin's 'crazy week of celebration'

Kim Kardashian remembers 16-year-old self

George Clooney spotted directing Ben Affleck in new film

Indian actors with BAFTA nods before Adarsh Gourav

Vicky Kaushal takes 'one stride at a time'

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021