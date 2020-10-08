Advtg.
Zain Imam recalls being with Aftab Shivdasani night before the latter tested positive

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Actor Zain Imam recalls spending time with Aftab Shivdasani the night before the latter tested Covid positive.

The two actors share screen space in the web series “Poison 2”, and last month, Aftab informed on social media that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He had shared having minor symptoms like dry cough and mild fever. After quarantined himself and has since then recovered.

“On the last day of the shoot, Aftab bhai tested Covid positive. The funny thing is that exactly a night prior he offered me tea and we sat together for quite some time and discussed life and acting. The next morning, as soon as I heard the news, I was on my feet to get myself tested. Luckily, I tested negative and we laugh at my experience now,” Zain recalled.

“Poison 2” marks the digital debut of Aftab and Raai Laxmi. The show also stars Pooja Chopra and Rahul Dev, and will stream on Zee5 on October 16.

–IANS

sim/vnc

