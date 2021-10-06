HomeBollywoodNews

Zaira Wasim shares picture 2 years after quitting showbiz

Zaira Wasim, who starred in films such as 'Dangal' and 'Secret Superstar', has shared a photograph, two years after quitting showbiz in 2019.

By Glamsham Bureau
Zaira Wasim shares picture 2 years after quitting showbiz
Zaira Wasim _ pic courtesy instagram
Zaira Wasim, who starred in films such as ‘Dangal’ and ‘Secret Superstar’, has shared a photograph on social media, two years after quitting showbiz in 2019.

Zaira shared the image, in which the former actress is seen dressed in a burqa and standing on a bridge. Her face is not visible as her back is towards the camera. She captioned the picture: “The Warm October Sun.”

In 2020, Zaira had requested her fans and followers to remove her photographs and videos from social media, stating that she is trying to start a new life.

She had written: “Hello everyone!! I want to just take a moment to thank each of you for the constant love and kindness you have showered me with. Y’all have been a constant source of love and strength, thank you for being there to support me through everything.”

“I request you to please take down my pictures from your accounts and ask other fan pages to do the same,” she added.

It was in 2019 that Zaira had announced her ‘disassociation’ from acting, saying she was not happy with the line of work as it interfered with her faith and religion.

Zaira’s last film as an actor was 2019’s ‘The Sky Is Pink’ featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Farhan Akhtar.

