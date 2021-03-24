ADVERTISEMENT
Zakir Khan on 'Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare 2': Laughter is all we need

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Actor-comedian Zakir Khan believes laughter is very important, especially in these times. It is a reason why he is excited to know the reaction of the audience to the upcoming second season of his sitcom, “Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare”.

“Laughter is all we need, especially in these times, and ‘Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare’ is exactly that. The show is a testimony to the hard work the entire team has put in. Hope everyone loves it,” said Zakir.

The comedian launched the trailer of the new season on Wednesday. “It gives me immense pleasure to launch the trailer of ‘Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare season 2’ and I can’t wait for viewers to watch the new season starting March 26th,” he announced.

The show created by Zakir has him playing Ronny Bhaiya, and chronicles his journey as he tries to pave his way into politics. It all begins when Ronnie brags about his “Chacha” (uncle) being the Vidhayak (MLA) of Indore, his hometown, in order to escape certain problems. Things get complicated and take a hilarious turn. The first season ended with the real Vidhayak confronting Ronnie.

Season 2 will take Ronnie’s journey ahead as he starts working with the Vidhayak, even as he tries to get a foothold in the world of politics.

Directed by Shashant Shah, the show stars Zakir Khan along with Zakir Hussain, Sunny Hinduja, Kumar Varun, Vyom Sharma, Alka Amin, Abhimanyu Singh, Venus Singh and Onima Kashyap in pivotal roles.

The second season streams on Amazon Prime Video.

