Zareen Khan takes Covid jab, celebrates 10 mn Insta followers

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Actress Zareen Khan took to social media on Friday to share the news with her fans and followers that she has finally taken the first dose of Covid vaccine.

At the same time, the actress celebrated her Instagram family growing 10 million strong and expressed gratitude to her fans for showering her with their love.

“It’s a greattttttt day because we are a family of 10M on Instagram. Thank you my darlings for all the love and support you’ve showered on me throughout these years a keep it coming! And also, because I finally got my first dose of vaccination after contemplating for a long time, as to which one should be taken. Lots of love to all of you #10Million #InstaFamily #ZK10Million #Gratitude,” Zareen posted on Friday.

Zareen also shared a video where she can be seen getting the jab on her left arm.

In a separate post, the actress shared: “10M insta family. Thank you for being a part of my journey so far a lots of love to all of you.”

On the work front, Zareen features in the recently-released digital film “Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele”.

