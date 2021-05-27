Zareen Khan’s mother hospitalised again; actress requests fans to pray

Adv.

Actress Zareen Khan took to social media on Thursday to thank fans for wishing her on Eid as well as her birthday on May 14, and apologised for the delayed response. She said was caught up due to her mother’s ill health over the past month and a half.

“I know I am a little late but thank you everyone for all your love and wishes that you sent for my birthday and Eid. I am sorry about not being able to personally reply to everyone’s wish. I’ve been caught up with my mother’s health since last one and a half month as she is not keeping well and been in and out of the hospital. Currently she is hospitalised again and I would request you all to keep her in your prayers for her speedy recovery.”

Zareen’ latest release is the film “Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele”, which dropped digitally. The film directed by Harish Vyas is about a homosexual boy and a lesbian girl on a road trip. It also stars Anshuman Jha.