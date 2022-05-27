Zayn Ibad Khan, Khushi Dubey open up on being part of Hotstar Specials 'Aashiqana'

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Actors Zayn Ibad Khan and Khushi Dubey talk about their roles in the upcoming romantic thriller series, ‘Aashiqana’. The web series is produced and directed by Gul Khan. The trailer was out on Friday.

Zayn said: “It has always been a dream to work with my idol Gul Khan, and I am elated that it has finally come true with ‘Aashiqana’. She is the name every actor in television wants to work with, and she has been an inspiration since the day I started working as an actor.”

- Advertisement -

The show revolves around two families and the murder mystery of their family members. How the deaths affect the life of the lead protagonists Yash and Chikki shapes up the entire storyline. Zayn Ibad Khan and Khushi Dubey will be seen in the lead roles of Yash and Chikki respectively.

Khushi added: “My character in ‘Aashiqana’ comes across as a girl next door waiting to fall in love in her youth. But that is just the surface, for as we progress into the story, we witness her grit to prove to society that she can be so much more.”

- Advertisement -

“She has battles to fight and won’t give up till she unearths the truth. This fierceness in the female lead is what drew me to this project.”

On the other hand, Gul Khan briefed about her series, saying: “When you think of romance and thrillers, the two genres rarely merge, but with ‘Aashiqana’, we set out to do just that. Viewers here will get treated to an unusual romance that blooms between two broken hearts in the backdrop of murder.”

- Advertisement -

“Fate makes them cross paths, but murders play Cupid. This show is unlike any that has been presented before and I can’t wait to see how the audience reacts. It has been an arduous journey for my team and me to bring this unique story to light, and I am thankful for having Disney+ Hotstar with us,” she concluded.

The web series also features Geeta Tyagi, Vipul Deshpandey, Geeta Bisht, Anshul Singh, Anshu Srivastava, Inderjeet Modi, Manohar Teli, Harshita Shukla, Sneha Chauhan, Palash Prajapati, Pankaj Singh, Maira D Mehra, Rati Pandey and Siddhant Karnick in pivotal roles.

‘Aashiqana’ is all set to release on June 6 on Disney+ Hotstar.

–IANS

ila/bg