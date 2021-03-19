ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Zayn Malik is a changed man after becoming a dad

By Glamsham Bureau
London, March 18 (IANS) British singer-songwriter Zayn Malik has opened up for the first time about raising his daughter Khai with Gigi Hadid. The child was born in September 2020.

“Honestly, it’s amazing. A lot of people that I was speaking to, obviously before she was born and stuff were like, ‘It’s a big adjustment, and it’s going to be a massive change and stuff,” Zayn said on the radio show “Valentine In The Morning”, reports E!Online.

“But honestly, she’s an amazing baby. It’s been really easy for me and Gigi to kind of just ease into it. She kind of made it easy for us, she sleeps really well, she loves her milk. It’s just feeding and changing diapers at the moment. It’s wicked. I’m enjoying it, for sure,” added the 28-year-old singer.

He also revealed that he is a changed person after becoming a father.

“I had time for my relationship and stuff too, but it was still solely about me. The fact that (Khai) has been so easy to kind of just adjust to has been surprising to me because I just love spending my days with her, hanging out with her, just doing really relaxing chill stuff,” he said.

“Just watching kid shows on TV, on Netflix, learning nursery rhymes, just rolling around with her and just singing to her. It’s a really different pace of life, but it’s been really easy to adjust to it, for sure. I think that’s the most surprising thing,” he added.

He also revealed that despite being a family now, marriage with Gigi, isn’t on the cards, yet.

“We’re both quite young, even though we’ve had a kid and stuff. We’re still thinking about work and things we want to do career-wise, but maybe then in the far future, yeah, when we eventually pick a place to settle down, it will probably be something kind of similar to this, for sure, where it’s a relaxed environment and we can just chill out,” he said.

–IANS

smg/vnc

