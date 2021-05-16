Zee files official complaint with cyber cell for pirated ‘Radhe’

Adv.

Earlier Salman Khna had shared a warning in general on a social media platform saying, “We offered you to watch our film Radhe at a reasonable price of INR 249 per view. Inspite of that pirated sites are streaming Radhe illegally which is a serious crime. Cyber cell is taking action against all these illegal pirated sites. Please don’t participate in piracy or the cyber cell will take action against you as well. Please understand you will get into a lot of trouble with the cyber cell.”

Salman Khan’s warning post on social platform

A press release was sent out today on the same lines by Zee. The release read, “Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE) has filed an official complaint at the Cyber Cell, pertaining to the pirated version of the film ‘Radhe’ being circulated across messaging platforms, including WhatsApp and Telegram. The officials are actively tracking down the phone numbers involved in this act of piracy, taking the required legal actions.

ZEE has also appealed to the public at large, seeking their support in bringing an end to piracy, not just for the film ‘Radhe’, but for any kind of content. Films create livelihood, employment and a source of income for millions of people working for the industry. Piracy being the biggest threat to the entertainment industry, curbs down this source of livelihood. Films also contribute to the economy with the taxes paid to the Government.

Adv.

People engaged in spreading the illegal version of the film, are not just embracing piracy, but are also negatively impacting the growth of the industry and the livelihoods of the people working for it round the clock. The appeal is being made to all the responsible citizens, asking them to say no to piracy and to consume entertainment or information content only through official platforms.”