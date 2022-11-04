ZEE5 announces Shashank Raai’s ‘Country Mafia’ release

ZEE5 announced its first exclusive series for AVOD users, ‘Country Mafia’. Starring known actors like Ravi Kishan, Soundarya Sharma, Anshumaan Pushkar, Anita Raaj and Satish Kaushik and directed by Shashank Raai, ‘Country Mafia’ is a 7-part series that will be free to stream from 18th November only on ZEE5.

A political revenge thriller, ‘Country Mafia’ is about Ajay (Anshumaan Pushkar) and Nannu (Soundarya Sharma) who were studying abroad to become IAS officers. However, circumstances force them to change the course of their lives and embark on a revenge spree against the biggest liquor baron of Bihar, Babban Rai (Ravi Kishan). The siblings are driven by the burning vendetta which their mother (Anita Raaj) holds against Babban for killing her husband and their father. The show promises its viewers a peek into the liquor mafia world of the Hindi heartland with gripping storytelling and compelling characters. Produced by Gold Harvest Film, the series is aptly described with the logline ‘Chadega Khoon Ka Nasha’.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “At ZEE5, it is our endeavour to bring forth engaging and enthralling stories from varied genres and cater to a larger audience set by democratising the accessibility to quality content. As a part of this effort, we are thrilled to launch our first exclusive series, ‘Country Mafia’ under AVOD format and add more value for our free registered users. Starring Ravi Kishan and Satish Kaushik, ‘Country Mafia’ is a terrific revenge thriller and a true-blue heartland story which will appeal to many viewers in India.”

Producer, Balendu Dixit said, “We have put in a lot of effort in making ‘Country Mafia’ with the support of a supremely talented cast and crew and I hope that the audience enjoy this thrilling revenge drama which is inspired by the many heartland stories. Also, I am thankful to ZEE5 for making this series available for free to its viewers and for encouraging storytellers like us.”

Gold Harvest Film Partner and Producer, Deepak Gupta said, “It is a dream come true moment for any budding producer to have the support of such a talented ensemble cast and to be backed by ZEE5. We are really thankful to ZEE5 and to the wonderful team of cast and crew members for supporting our vision.”

Ravi Kishan said, “I am excited for my next Hindi Original series, Country Mafia. It is a genre which I love and watch myself and it is with talented actors like Soundarya Sharma, Satish Kaushik, Anshumaan Pushkar and Anita Raaj so I am looking forward to its premiere on 18th November. For all the lovers of crime, politics and drama, add this to your binge-list!”

Satish Kaushik said, “I look forward to OTT projects because they let you know explore the characters in-depth. ‘Country Mafia’ is going to keep the viewers hooked because it is pulpy, exciting and engaging. I hope that it reaches a wide audience since it is available for free and that it appeals to the lovers of this genre.”