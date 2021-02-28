Zendaya: Important not to be intimidated in Hollywood

ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles, Feb 28 (IANS) Actress Zendaya feels it is important not to be intimidated in Hollywood and doesnt want to be made to feel she is difficult just because she stands up for herself.

“As a young woman in this industry, I think it’s important not to be intimidated. I think that we’re sometimes told to be a little bit afraid of our power. We’re sometimes made out to be difficult or hard to work with, but we are just doing what everyone else is doing,” Zendaya told OK! Magazine, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The actress added that it is about “owning that power”.

“It’s about not being afraid to ask for the things that you know you are worth or are worthy of,” she added.

Zendaya added she felt stagnant after she gained super success through Disney shows such as Shake It Up and K.C. Undercover.

“When I finished my Disney show, I had been working since I was 13. I had never not had a job, but then, all of a sudden, it stopped and I was like, ‘I don’t know what I am going to do,” she said.

“I felt very stagnant because I’d been doing the same thing for so long. But I knew I could do more and I knew there was a lot that people didn’t know about me. Nothing really connected until I got ‘Euphoria’, which I landed the month before I was supposed to do ‘Spider-Man’,” the actress recalled.

–IANS

dc/vnc