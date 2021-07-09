‘Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana’ stars hope to touch viewers with ‘powerful message’

Adv.

The upcoming show, “Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana” highlights the chemistry between two Delhi-based individuals who are completely opposite to each other, and stars Hasan Zaidi with Esha Kansara.

Says Esha, “I am going to play the role of Amrita and it is by far the most quintessential personality. I promise to touch lives. Glad to be part of this wonderful journey where I can give the best of my talent.”

Hasan, who has seen in “Beyhadh 2”, plays Pritam on the show. He shares, “Having explored the world of Bollywood and TV, I am thrilled to be back on television. I am sure Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana will take the viewers through a beautiful and warm narrative of Pritam and Amrita’s life and journey. I hope the audience will be touched with its powerful message.”

The show also features Sudhir Pandey, Anita Kanwal and Ishaan Dhawan, and is set to release by July-end on Star Plus.