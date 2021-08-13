Zoe Kravitz has lost count of her tattoos

- Advertisement -

Los Angeles, Aug 13 (IANS) Actress Zoe Kravitz does not know how many tattoos she has and sees the ink as a “beautiful form of adornment”.

The 32-year-old actress reportedly has as many as 56 tattoos across her body, but she can neither confirm nor deny that number, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Kravitz told InStyle magazine:: “I think tattoos are a beautiful form of adornment, just like makeup or jewellery. It’s funny because I don’t even know how many I have. I hardly see them anymore because I am so used to them. There are some I like more than others.”

She plans to get inked some more.

Kravitz added: “I have gotten a few removed, but I plan on getting more tattoos. Once you’re into it, it’s hard to stop.

The “Big Little Lies” star, who is the daughter of music legend Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet, said that her parents were keen on teaching her the importance of looking after her body.

Talking about lessons her parents have taught her, she said: “It has always been about health, using organic products, eating well, exercising, drinking lots of water, and getting enough sleep. When you feel good and your body is happy, healthy, and balanced, your skin looks good.”

She added: “When we’re not feeling good, our skin is dehydrated and we start breaking out; then we tend to use makeup to cover ourselves up more and hide. I believe that beauty starts with what’s on the inside and how we take care of ourselves.”

The actress also opened up about how staying at home negatively impacted her amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“I realised how much my mental health is affected by not being able to do little things that make me feel good. Some things become routine; we put makeup on because we’re supposed to. But doing that can boost your confidence and make you feel like a different person,” said the actress.

She added: “You get to access and highlight different parts of your personality based on how you’re dressing and what your makeup is like. I think life is really a game of dress-up in a lot of ways. Fashion and beauty are self-expression. It should be playful and fun.”

–IANS

dc/in