ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Zoom gaffe girl #Shweta is now subject of meme song

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) Internet sensation and musician Mayur Jumani has now turned the hilarious Zoom gaffe of netizen Shweta into a mash-up song.

It all began on Thursday when Shweta forgot to mute a Zoom call she was on, while attending a personal call on the side. The conversation of her private call was out there for all to hear, laced with references to “sex addict”, “dating”, “keeping secrets” and juicy gossip about a “Pandit boy”. The other participants on the Zoom call had naturally tried to hush her up, but by then the incident had gone viral, with memes flying all over social media. The hashtag #Shweta became one of the top trends in India.

Now Jumani, who has made numerous dialogues into mash-ups, has turned Shweta’s chat into a peppy rap number and posted it on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whithin a few hours, the video has garnered over 20K views. In the clip, he plays a keyboard and lends his vocals for the “groovy track”.

On the photo-sharing website, he wrote: “So many requests for this since yesterday, had to do it, Also successfully pulled of 2 in 2 days.”

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleUstad Amjad Ali Khan launches new album 'Navras'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan launches new album 'Navras'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan is launching his new album titled Navras. He says that the title refers to...

Nawazuddin Siddiqui to start shoot of 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra!' on...

Kajol has a birthday message for her 'partner in crime'!

Rakulpreet: Laughter is my everyday therapy

Sunny Leone

Checkout Sunny Leone sizzle in traditional Kerala outfit

Akshay Kumar starrer 'Bellbottom' Poster

Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Bellbottom’ release date announced

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021