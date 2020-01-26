10 patriotic movies every Indian must watch

Bollywood has inspired some of the greatest and most patriotic movies over the span of years. Here are select 10 movies that every Indian must watch

HAQEEQAT:

One of the first hit films made on the 1962 India-China war and was a hit. Featuring Dharmendra, Balraj Sahni, Priya Rajvansh and Vijay Anand, the story was of a small battalion of Indian soldiers who fought against the giant Chinese army in chilling winters in the Ladakh region. The song from the film ‘Ab Tumhaare Hawaale Vatan Saathiyo’ has stayed with us and give us goosebumps while listening

KRANTI:

The multi-starrer film KRANTI starring Manoj Kumar along with Dilip Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Hema Malini, Shatrughan Sinha, Parveen Babi, Sarika, Prem Chopra, Madan Puri and Paintal was one of the biggest patriotic blockbusters. Though a fictional story but the set up was the pre-independence era.

RAAG DESH

And now 2017 will see a film RAAG DESH will aware and give us more peek into the freedom struggle. The film is a period drama, based on the Indian National Army set up by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the war to liberate India from the Britishers which was fought on the shores of the Irrawaddy in Burma

BORDER:

Based on the India-Pakistan war of 1971, it remains one of the finest movies by J P Dutta ever. This multi starrer has Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna among a host of other actors.

RANG DE BASANTI:

RDB is a cult movie and instills everyone with a feeling patriotism. It is a relatable movie with a class acting by Aamir Khan

SWADES:

‘Yeh Jo Des Hai Mera’… this Shah Rukh Khan movie is a simple tale of an NRI connecting back to his roots. The superlative acting of SRK and the music of A. R Rahman make it a must watch.

LAKSHYA:

At the heart of it, LAKSHYA is a coming-of-age story but it also leaves you feeling proud of our armed forces and the great country that we are lucky to be citizens of

AIRLIFT:

When thousands of Indians were stuck in Kuwait during Gulf war, the Indian government executed the world’s largest air evacuation mission ever. The operation continued for almost two months and managed to airlift over 1,70,000 Indians.

HOLIDAY! A SOLDIER IS NEVER OFF DUTY:

HOLIDAY: A SOLDIER IS NEVER OFF DUTY is a 2014 Indian action thriller film written and directed by A. R. Murugadoss. It captures a story of a soldier who is on a break and yet foils a serial blast in Mumbai.

THE LEGEND OF BHAGAT SINGH:

2002 Indian historical biographical film about Bhagat Singh, a freedom fighter who fought for Indian independence.