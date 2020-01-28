'1917' crosses $200 million at global box-office

Los Angeles, Jan 28 (IANS) Reliance Entertainment and Amblin Partners war drama "1917", directed by Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes has crossed over a whopping $200 million at the global box-office.

Starting out at the No. 1 slot at the US box office in its wide opening weekend, the film, based on World War I, has now grossed over US$ 200 million (Rs 1,400 crore) worldwide in theatrical sales.

"1917" has also been on an incredible award-winning spree besides the 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director, at the forthcoming 92nd Academy Awards, and 9 nominations for the BAFTA awards.

The film has won three awards at the Critics Choice Awards 2020 for Best Director, Best Cinematographer and Best Editing. It is also the 77th Golden Globes winner in the Best Picture-Drama category, and was feted with the Best Director's award for Mendes.

Adding to the accolades, Mendes won the 'Best Feature Film' at Directors Guild of America Awards recently. The film also won Best Picture at the Producers Guild of America Awards, and Roger Deakins won Top Feature Award from the American Society of Cinematographers for his spectacular work in '1917'.

