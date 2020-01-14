Superstar Hrithik Roshan marks 20 years in Bollywood as his debut movie Kaho Na Pyaar Hai turns 20 today and here’s a recap of all the success the actor has achieved over the years.

No better place to start than with Hrithik’s acting, since making a stellar debut with Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Hrithik has delivered memorable performances. Rohit from Koi...Mil Gaya was a challenging role given that he had to play a man who was mentally a kid. Hrithik awed Everyone with his performance as Akbar in Jodha Akbar.

The actor is multi-talented and never stuck to one genre, Hrithik has ventured in action movies as well and has given us our very own superhero with Krrish, he has also given superb performances as Rajveer Nanda in Bang Bang and as Agent Kabir from his most recent movie WAR, Hrithik smashed through box office records.

Kaho Na Pyaar Hai clocks 20 years and it is the still the best performances of Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel. The story revolves around Sonia and Rohit love each other but Rohit is mysteriously killed. To cope up, Sonia moves to New Zealand, where she meets Rohit's lookalike, Raj, who helps her trace Rohit's killer.

Ameesha Patel's innocent face won many hearts of the audience. As the movie clocks 20 years here are the romantic songs from the film.

Kaho Na Pyaar Hai movie still

Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai

Chaand Sitare Phool Aur Khushboo

Na Tum Jano Na Hum

Pyar Ki Kashti Mein

Ek Pal Ka Jeena

Janeman Janeman