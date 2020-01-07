'The New Mutants' trailer adds horror to the X-Men Universe

20th Century Fox has released the trailers for Marvel's upcoming horror thriller 'The New Mutants'. The two trailers for the latest mutant film feature a brand new set of mutants who are being held captive in an isolated hospital for psychiatric monitoring.

The last mutant movie which has been delayed repeatedly over the past two years, shows a closer look into reality with a new full-length trailer on Monday.

Helmed by 'The Fault in Our Stars' famed director Josh Boone, the film stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Henry Zaga, Blu Hunt, and Charlie Heaton as five young mutants who are imprisoned against their will while discovering their powers.

An earlier trailer had landed way back in 2017.

Anya Taylor-Joy plays the Russian mutant Illyana Rasputin/Magik, who uses teleportation discs to get from one place to another. Maisie Williams plays Scottish mutant Rahne Sinclair/Wolfsbane, who scuffles between her religious beliefs and her desire to turn into a wolf. Charlie Heaton is an American mutant Sam Guthrie/Cannonball, who's invulnerable when he propels into the air.

Henry Zaga essays the role of a Brazilian mutant Roberto da Costa/Sunspot, who has the ability to manipulate energy from the sun. Blu Hunt is a native American mutant Danielle Moonstar/Mirage, who can create illusions using the fears and desires from people's thoughts. Finally, Alice Braga plays Cecilia Reyes, a doctor and the group's mentor who has the ability to generate a protective bio-shield around herself.

In the upcoming movie, the new Mutant group will face off against an entity known as Demon Bear.

The New Mutants will hit the cinemas on April 3.