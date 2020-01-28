23-day vintage car rally to promote heritage motoring

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) Celebrating the spirit of motoring and coupling it with India's heritage, the 21 Gun Salute Heritage Cultural Trust along with the Union Tourism Ministry is set to embark on a 23-day road trip on vintage cars from India and abroad.

The Incredible India Rally will cover 17 cities, 4,000 kms and will be an ode to the global heritage motoring and historic Indian culture and would mark the beginning of a new era for patrons of heritage motoring.

The rally, which will begin on February 15 at the India Gate and conclude on March 10 in Udaipur, will pass through heritage tourist spots in Haryana, UP, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

It will showcase some of the finest, most incredible and rare vintage cars, like 1938 Rolls-Royce 25/30, Maserati 3500GT Vignale Syder, 1939 Buick Roadmaster Convertible, 1938 Lancia Astura Series IV, 1930 BMW 3/15 DA2 'Kabriolet', 1938 Delahaye 135 M, 1936 Rolls Royce 25/30 Gurney Nutting Coupe, 1959 Jaguar XK 150S, 1936 Rolls Royce 25/30, 1951 Bentley MK VI Freestone & Webb, 1966 Ford Mustang, 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster and 1959 Alfa 2000.

"For the past 8 years, the event has grown to become a magnificent show that attracts tourists and motoring buffs from around the world," said Madan Mohan, Chairman & Managing Trustee of the 21 Gun Salute Heritage & Cultural Trust.

--IANS

rag/pcj