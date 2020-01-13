25 years of 'Karan Arjun': Iconic Scenes from the movie

‘Karan Arjun’ a film that bought two superstars together and created a magic onscreens. This iconic film has completed 25 years.

Karan Arjun was released on 13th January 1995. The film proved to be a blockbuster. Apart from Salman-Shahrukh, many big stars worked in this film. Bollywood’s favourite villain Amrish Puri has also won the hearts of the audience.

Karan Arjun is the story of two brothers set out to avenge their father's death, only to get themselves killed by their evil uncle. Years later, the two are reincarnated to bring justice.

The film was directed by Rakesh Roshan. Its still winning the hearts even after 25 years. This movie has a separate fan base.

Check out Iconic Scenes from 'Karan Arjun' below:

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan as Karan Arjun

Mere Karan Arjun Aayenge scene

When Karan Arjun dies emotional scene

Salman Khan's intense dialogue

'Bhaag Arjun Bhaag' scene

When Karan Arjun with the goons as they recollect their memories