2nd case against Raveena, Farah for hurting Christian sentiments

Chandigarh, Dec 29 (IANS) The Punjab Police registered a second case against actress Raveena Tandon, director-choreographer Farah Khan and comedian Bharti Singh for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of the Christian community on a TV show.

The latest case was registered in Ferozepur cantonment on Saturday. Earlier, it was registered in Ajnala town in Amritsar district.

Peaceful protests have been continued in several parts of Punjab against them despite Raveena seeking an apology, if they hurt someone's feelings.

"I haven't said a word that can be interpreted as an insult to any religion. The three of us (Farah Khan, Bharti Singh and I) never intended to offend anyone, but in case we did, my most sincere apologies to those who were hurt," Raveena tweeted.

The case was registered on the complaint of Sonu Jafar, President of the Christian Front, in Punjab's Ajnala town.

He alleged that religious sentiments of the Christians have been hurt, when the stars trivialised the word "Hallelujah", while trying to pronounce it.

"Hallelujah" is a Hebrew word meaning "Praise ye, Yah", referring to the Lord.

The case was registered under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The case was registered on the complaint along the video footage of the programme.

