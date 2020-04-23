40 musicians from 6 nations regale fans in 190 cities for COVID-19 awareness

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) Forty musicians from six countries including five Grammy Award winners united for a live concert across over 200 digital, social media, DTH, OTT platforms, as well as national television channels the world over. The concert aimed at promoting a 'Stay Home Stay Safe' initiative amid the global COVID-19 crisis,

Around six million musiclovers from across 190 cities logged in to enjoy the concert that included performances by Grammy winners Ricky Kej, Laura Dickenson and Wouter Kellerman, besides Senegalese worldbeat star Baaba Maal.

"At a time as uncertain and unnerving as this, music from across the globe was successful in doing what it does best - bringing people together. I believe that every person in the audience, including me, took away the message that we are all in this together, even as we socially distance ourselves," said Ricky.

"Moreover, the event has spread much-needed awareness and appreciation for our fragile and ever-giving environment. I believe that this will lead to positive changes and sustainable practices to continue protecting the earth even when the pandemic has passed. This was a one-of-a-kind experience and I am delighted to have been a part of it," he added.

The April 22 event also witnessed the launch of "Shine Your Light", a music video by Ricky Kej. In line with the vision of the concert, the song represents hope, solidarity, and light during these confusing and dark times.

The 60-minute concert was a collaborative effort of One Page Spotlight and musician Ricky Kej. It also featured the inspiring words of Dr. Tedros Adhanom, Head WHO, Pavan Sukhdev, Global Head WWF, Ibrahim Thiaw Global Head UNCCD, HH Sadhguru, Head Isha Foundation who spoke to the viewers about solidarity and hope amid the global lockdown.

"We are thrilled to witness the huge traction that the Global Online Concert has garnered. This only goes to show that people, no matter where they are located, are cumulatively looking for a guiding light that directs them out of this dark and highly challenging period," said Ramani Iyer, Founder, One Page Spotlight.

