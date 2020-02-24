5 B-Town Beauties Nailing the 90's Chunky Sneaker Look

The 90’s fashion trends have made a comeback and how. Let me tell you, the nostalgia is real. Chunky sneakers AKA Ugly, Dad sneakers have reiterated its place back in 2019-20 and it’s a rage.

Let’s take you to the nostalgic lane down the fashion. We have filtered the top 5 B-Town beauties who have nailed their chunky looks and we are loving it.

Ananya Panday swapping stilettos with chunky sneakers

Are you also in love with your sexy sheaths but not in mood to wear it with extravagant stilettos? Ananya’s stylist can clearly help you as she abstainsAnanya’s usual high heeled stilettos for Skechers yellow shoes making it look as classy as ever. Like she knows that right shoes can make a statement. We can simply replicate her micro mini sporty look with just the right shoes.

Rakul Preet’s street style fashion glimpse

From bustling the big screen down south and Bollywood, actress has transformed herself and her fashion along the way. Rakul is always seen wearing uncomplicated and effortless outfits. This is definitely her outside the box street style look, giving our black party dress a sporty twist with Skechers Premium Heritage. She definitely made a style statement for many of us with this sassy-sporty look.

Sonam Kapoor shining like sun in mustard yellow

Ever in doubt, look up for Sonam Kapoor’s closet and you will never go out of fashion ideas, she is not only go-to actress but also an ultimate trend setter. She shined brighter than sun at Anand Ahuja’s event, actress wore mustard yellow puffy sleeves mid-length dress and bow above the waist line looked like an accessory to the dress with Veg-Non veg shoes can be definitive look for you.

Kiara Advani’s casual yet edgy look that anyone can rock

Kiara’s sartorial choices are as good as her acting skills, right from slaying some of the most risqué outfits to carrying a casual outfit. For a photoshoot actress chose to wear white short sleeves basic t-shit with white torn denim adding black Skechers Premium Heritage Limited Edition, and this absolutely can be anyone’s day to day look.

Alia Bhatt looking serene in blue

Alia Bhatt has garnered the reputation of a fashion icon ever since ‘Student of the Year’, and she evidently loves to experiment with her style. Clearly, this was not her first time with chunky sneakers, and she looked absolutely calm and composed as sea in that blue mid length dress and white Nike chunky sneakers paving the way of wearing mid-length dresses.