Bollywood’s love affair with exotic destinations has been a long-standing one and filmmakers have made sure to give major #TravelGoals with the picturesque locations they shoot in. Whether it is for a couple of scenes, a few songs or the full film, Bollywood has transcended geographical barriers to take movies to new visual heights.

Here is a list of 5 songs that will make you want to pack your bags and head out for a vacation right away!

5 Bollywood songs shot in exotic locales

Matargashti – Tamasha

Dense forests, lush greenery, sandy beaches, mountains – Corsica has it all and Matargashti hid nothing! In easy breezy outfits, Ranbir and Deepika were a delight to watch as they pranced around this French island and teased us with its beauty. If you haven’t seen Corsica yet, Matargashti will push you to go now!

Gerua - Dilwale

Shot in Iceland with colour-blocking outfits that had everyone dreaming of a romantic getaway, Gerua is the quintessential Bollywood song and who better to be in it than Shahrukh Khan and Kajol! With a mirage of colours, the Icelandic breeze blowing away, Gerua was the sweet ending we all wish for.

Makhna – Drive

From the posters to the song Makhna, Drive definitely made sure the travel bug bit us hard. Starring Jacqueline Fernandes and Sushant Singh Rajput, Makhna is the perfect holiday party tune. It was shot in Tel Aviv and saw the duo enjoying as they explored the town and had us craving for a vacay.

Ghungroo - War

One of the first Bollywood songs to be shot on the Amalfi coast in Italy, Ghungroo was a romantic party track that had Indians grooving to its tunes. Touted to be one of the most expensive locations in the world to shoot, the makers shut down a part of the Positano beach for this song it was worth the trouble!

Baahon Mein – Jjust Music

Whether it’s the mountains or the sea, the Armenian Highlands offer you both in equal measure and Jjust Music chose this wonderful place to shoot his recent song Baahon Mein. The handsome Doorbeen Boys dancing amidst the pristine natural beauty of Armenia, Baahon Mein is a dream for travel enthusiasts and we promise you will want to book tickets right after you see this song!