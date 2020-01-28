5 must-watch biopics this year

2020 promises to be a year of great cinema as Bollywood gears up to deliver a list of biopics. While there are a host of films lined up in the commercial entertainment genre, biopics of inspiring Indians seem to be ruling the roost.

The year started off with powerful films like Chhapaak and Tanhaji, both of which showcased the lives of two strong people and this list continues. Whether biopics are your cup of tea or not, here is a list of five films releasing this year that will make you want more .

83: The Film

Ranveer Singh has proved time and again that when it’s time to transform into a character, no one can do it better than him. Yet again, embodying another legendary character, Singh will be seen playing Kapil Dev in his biopic which celebrates the iconic 1983 World Cup While the makers have been teasing us with a few pictures from the shoot, Ranveer’s resemblance to the cricketer is uncanny. The film is directed by Kabir Khan and will also star the beautiful Deepika Padukone as Kapil Dev’ wife Romi Dev.

MS Bitta: Hitlist

Known to uncover absolutely unexpected stories, Shailendra Singh is producing a story that you cannot afford to miss. Titled MS Bitta: Hitlist, the story revolves around a die-hard patriot MS Bitta who has been bombed 15 times for his defiance and righteousness. His war on ‘Political Terrorism’ and fight against terrorists makes for a compelling watch that will inspire and awaken the patriot in you. The film is being produced by Shailendra Singh and Priya Gupta and is scheduled to go on floors early this year.

Kings United

Kings United is a group of hip-hop dancers that have paved the way for many dreamers across the world who aim to reach the top. A bunch of young boys and girls from the streets of Nalasopara in Mumbai driven by the passion for dance have shown the world how far talent, hard work and perseverance can take you. Following this catapulting story in the film Kings United, entertainment maverick Shailendra Singh and Reliance Entertainment will showcase Kings United’s historic win at the American Reality Show - World of Dance.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Directed by Sharan Sharma and headlined by Jahnavi Kapoor, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is a film which has been doing the news rounds for the breakthrough storyline. One of the first few female IAF pilots to have flown into the war zone to rescue injured soldiers from the Kargil War in 1999, Gunjan Saxena’s story is of tenacity, courage and immense love for her country. The film promises many thrilling recreations of the difficulties faced by the young pilot bringing forth her innate bravery and presence of mind.

Sardar Udham Singh

With Vicky Kaushal in the lead and Shoojit Sarkar at the helm, one can expect nothing but a blockbuster in Sardar Udham Singh. A revolutionary freedom fighter who fought and assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in 1940, Sardar Udham Singh is an individual who made Indians proud. He stood up for his country-men after the Jallianwala Massacre, took matters into his own hands and avenged the British. A story of patriotism, freedom and love, this is one biopic to watch out for!