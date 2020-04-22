5 must-watch entertainers to help you beat the "Friend Zone”

Ever been in a situation where you’re falling for a person only to hear “you support me in my most difficult moments, but there's no way we can be anything more than friends”? Yup – that’s you being friend zoned and it hurts! But you know what’s worse? Deciding to maintain the status quo.

But don’t you fear, when we’re here! We have compiled a list of must-watch entertainers that will hopefully teach you the do’s and don’ts in such situations.

1. Dostana – A layered plot, unmatchable trio and an unexpected ending…what more can we say about this film. It gives us everything we expect from a film where a pretentious gay couple fall head over heels for their gorgeous landlady and what happens when a love triangle becomes a game of four. The perfect mix of fun, entertainment and sassiness - this film will take you on laugh riot

2. Girlfriend Chor – Dice Creator Network Presents an MX Exclusive Series ‘Girlfriend Chor’ - a hatke take on a lovelorn college guy, Akash (Mayur More) who has been friend zoned (AGAIN!) and decides that he is done being in the friend zone and its time to amp it up to battle zone to win back his girl.

The mission starts when Akash’s father (Shishir Sharma), seeing him struggle, intervenes and gives him tips on how to get Neha (Himani Sharma) back from her relationship with the very charming Vishal (Kushagre Dua). Along the way, they also include Ritu (DikshaJuneja) in their plan who is Vishal’s friend and has been friend zoned by him. They all gang up together to set the complicated love square in order. The series is exclusively live now on MX Player.

3. Friends with Benefits – Ya, the word rings a bell, doesn’t it? A smirk for some, and a frown for others. But this iconic movie starring our beloved JT – Justine Timberlake and Mila Kunis will definitely give you some motivation to slide right through your tough situation. The story traces the journey of Jamie (Mila Kunis), a New York based headhunter who finds a job for Dylan (Justin Timberlake). They soon become friends and decide to only have a physical relationship until love sprinkles in their relationship

4. JaaneTu…YaJaane Na – Do you have that one friend who means the world to you? Like Meow has Rats? ‘Jane TuYa Jane Na’, made us all want that one friend, that ‘Aditi’ or ‘Jay’ in our lives. This film not only taught us that ‘PyaarDosti Hai’ but gave us a lot more to life. The film marked the debut of Imran Khan and saw Genelia D’Souza in the lead. With a robust cast, the film was remarkably welcomed by the audiences

5. How I Met Your Mother – They say,being in the friendzone is like being a fish in an aquarium with one of those decorative castles. The girl you like is in the castle, waving at you and even coming out to swim with you from time to time. She has no idea you like her and considers you as a friend she can hang out with. And this this exactly what Ted Mosby goes through! His story will make you laugh, cry and make you pull your hair sometimes – it’s an emotional roller-coaster with a happy ending