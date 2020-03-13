After over two years of eagerly waiting, the audience is all set to experience the world of Angrezi Medium tomorrow. The film, which is the second instalment of Hindi Medium released in 2017, has a fabulous star cast and with the vision of director Homi Adajania, is gearing up to entertain the viewers yet again.

While the hilarious trailer is grabbing all the eyeballs, we give you 5 more reasons to make sure you don’t miss this entertainer.

1. Irrfan

We all know that the silver screen has been missing a gem like Irrfan. The actor’s last appearance was in the film Karwaan back in 2018. Now, almost two years later, he will be seen showing his magic on the big screen with Angrezi Medium.

2. Kareena Kapoor Khan

How can this talented beauty not be the only reason? After making her come back in Veere Di Wedding, the superstar has been very selective about her projects. We will see her sharing screen space with Irrfan for the first time and cannot wait for this unlikely yet endearing combination to explode on the screen.

3. A Gamut of Relationships

Angrezi Medium is all about showcasing the bond between varied relationships that everyone experiences in their life. The central theme of the film revolves around the father-daughter connection between Irrfan and actress Radhika Madan. And while that seems to have been depicted beautifully by filmmaker Homi Adajania, the other bonds like the ones between brothers, mother and daughter as well as strangers on foreign land, define the film and its emotions.

4. Hindi Medium

When Hindi Medium released, the film steadily went on to touch the hearts of masses. The humour, performances and message all made for an irresistible combo. Taking the franchise forward, Angrezi Medium reiterates on the topic of education with a lot of hilarity and surprises in store.

5. Family Time

In this time of strong, content-oriented cinema being coveted by all, Bollywood has, unfortunately, seen less and less of the family films coming out. There are a handful of movies that make the whole family laugh and cry. Thanks to Angrezi Medium, we get to enjoy the theatre experience with the full fam-jam!