5 Reasons to watch Shikara

1. Vidhu Vinod Chopra – This master director-producer has directed some of the most iconic films like Parinda, 1942 A Love Story & Mission Kashmir. He is directing a film in India after 13 years since his last film Eklavya. He has spent 11 years making this sensitive film despite many advising him against it.

2. The Untold Story – more than 400,000 Kashmiri Hindu Pandits had to forcibly leave their houses overnight due to religious persecution. These people continue to live as refugees in their own country. No media, political party or public at large came to their rescue or support. Their truth remains either denied or silenced. Shikara is, for the first time, bringing this to the mainstream consciousness.

3. Real Refugees in Shikara – Over 4000 real Kashmiri Pandit Refugees from Jagti refugee camp have acted in the film and recreated the real scenes of the exodus as it happened in 1990. This is the first time in world cinema that real refugees have acted out their own story for a motion picture. All support cast from the film are also Kashmiris.

4. AR Rahman and Vidhu Vinod Chopra – The Mozart of Madras and the master director from Kashmir have collaborated for the first time for this film. ARR’s soul stirring background score and themes will give viewers goosebumps. Audiences are already raving about the theme music of the first trailer composed by ARR.

5. Aadil & Sadia – Both Aadil and Sadia come from humble backgrounds and are pure, raw talents. Aadil’s roots are originally from Kashmir and Sadia comes from a small town in Jammu & Kashmir. Vidhu Vinod Chopra spent two years training these newcomers. It is being said that their performances in the film are outstanding.