Certain actors come together and light up the screens with their exemplary talent, on-screen chemistry, and incredible screen presence. Captivating our hearts, they leave us wanting for more. Here are 5 such bands of actors who are sizzling up our screens right now

1. Annu Kapoor and Supriya Pilgaonkar from Home- This ALTBalaji original, is a hard-hitting drama revolving around a family’s emotional journey, bringing to light the importance of shelter in life. Featuring veteran actors Annu Kapoor and Supriya Pilgaonkar in the lead roles as Mr. and Mrs. Sethi, who go beyond their means to protect their home from getting destroyed and stand by each other as pillars of strength and patience. The series will captivate you with its perfect portrayal of a middle-class family. Striking a chord with the audiences’ hearts, this is one Jodi we would want to see more.

2. Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey from Mirzapur- This incredible trio of actors set the screen on fire on Amazon Prime's Mirzapur. Pankaj Tripathi as the king of Mirzapur, the infamous mafia Akhandanand Tripathi or “Kaleen Bhaiya” captivated everyone with his nonchalance and ruthlessness. The brotherhood between the menacing Guddu played by Ali Fazal and focused Bablu played by Vikrant Massey keeps the audience in tenterhooks till the last scene of the series. Watch the series for its raw, and intense drama and also to keep yourself updated as the toofan (read: Kaleen Bhaiya) returns for the second season.

3 Ronit Roy and Tisca Chopra from Hostages- This Hotstar original web series, revolves around a renowned surgeon Dr. Mira Anand (played by Tisca Chopra) whose family is taken hostage for a political assassination. The night before Mira is set to operate on the chief minister her family is held hostage by gunmen who want her to assassinate the CM or have her family sacrificed. Caught between a moral dilemma, watch this series for the sheer acting brilliance of Tisca and Ronit as they protect their family and morals.

4. Rajeev Khandelwal and Divyanka Tripathi in Coldd Lassi aur Chicken Masala- This beautiful pair from ALTBalaji's Coldd Lassi and Chicken Masala have enthralled us with their intense on-screen chemistry. Weaving magic with their acting skills, their characters, Vikram and Nitya are ruling over the hearts of millions. Set in the backdrop of gourmet cooking, the series explores the various facets of love, misunderstanding, and heartbreak through the journey of Vikram and Nitya. You cannot help but binge-watch this series for the love and intensity that these two brilliant actors bring on screen, along with delicious FOOD!!

5 Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari and Maanvi Gagroo from Four More Shots Please!-This amazing web series by Amazon Prime Video, is about four unapologetically flawed women on their journey of love, goof-ups, and discoveries. The show takes us on a beautiful ride and shows what makes them tick through friendship and tequila in Mumbai. The star cast became so popular with the viewers that the second season just got released and is already a hit among the masses.