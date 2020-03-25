50 Cent says people will 'get fat' amid quarantine

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 25 Mar 2020 15:33:06 IST

Los Angeles, March 25 (IANS) Rapper 50 Cent has urged people across the US to return to their families and stay indoors amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As officials from the World Health Organisation (WHO) continue to advise people to practice social distancing and stay at home in a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19, "In Da Club" hitmaker, told the Wall Street Journal magazine that "there are no safer options out here", reports aceshowbiz.com.

"There's not much. I guess when I want to go to the gym I'll go to a track and I'll just run outside. Still, you know what they say, keep your social distance. Being conscious of that," he said.

The "Power" star went on to encourage fans to be mindful of their fitness while under self-quarantine, adding: "A lot of people are not making adjustments, so they're just going to sit home and they're going to get fat. They'll get fat."

The 44-year-old rapper also had some choice words to those ignoring health officials and taking to the beaches of Florida, despite being told to stay inside and avoid large social gatherings while the outbreak passes.

"People don't hear alarms, they only see fires. A lot of them on South Beach and stuff like that – when they go out they're only thinking about, 'It's spring break. It's my time to have fun,' instead of considering what's really going on right now."

"Go home so you can have another spring break at some point!" the star pleaded. "Do you want this to be your last spring break?! What the f**k, bro? It's not safe, I don't understand."

