50 Cent sparks debate with jab at gender-neutral bathrooms

Los Angeles, Feb 20 (IANS) Rapper 50 Cent has spoken about the confusion that he experienced stemming from a gender-neutral bathroom.

The rapper posted on his Instagram page a photograph of his head peeking out from a door with a sign of "gender-neutral" on it, reports aceshowbiz.com.

He captioned it: "what! i almost couldn't find a rest room s**t is changing. LOL."

Many of his followers though the joke was a joke, while others got serious and expressed concern about problems that may arise owing to the gender-neutral bathrooms.

"It's crazy out here wth is going on the world is ending This s**t crazy lol," one user in support of the rapper wrote.

Another said: "This whole movement is just crazy." A third follower quipped, "It's a jungle out here lions identifying as bears, tigers identifying as panthers, elephants they wanna be camels and I identify as a 23 year old wealthy heiress."

A third user said: "They might as well remove the signs an allow men in the bathroom with little girls! Who fukkn weirds a**."

A few others, however, think that those who complained about the gender-neutral bathroom are homophobic.

50 Cent's jibe at gender-neutral bathroom came in light of basketball player Dwyane Wade's confirmation that his 12-year-old child is transgender.

--IANS

dc/vnc