  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 50 Cent sparks debate with jab at gender-neutral bathrooms

50 Cent sparks debate with jab at gender-neutral bathrooms

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Feb 2020 17:45:28 IST

Los Angeles, Feb 20 (IANS) Rapper 50 Cent has spoken about the confusion that he experienced stemming from a gender-neutral bathroom.

The rapper posted on his Instagram page a photograph of his head peeking out from a door with a sign of "gender-neutral" on it, reports aceshowbiz.com.

He captioned it: "what! i almost couldn't find a rest room s**t is changing. LOL."

Many of his followers though the joke was a joke, while others got serious and expressed concern about problems that may arise owing to the gender-neutral bathrooms.

"It's crazy out here wth is going on the world is ending This s**t crazy lol," one user in support of the rapper wrote.

Another said: "This whole movement is just crazy." A third follower quipped, "It's a jungle out here lions identifying as bears, tigers identifying as panthers, elephants they wanna be camels and I identify as a 23 year old wealthy heiress."

A third user said: "They might as well remove the signs an allow men in the bathroom with little girls! Who fukkn weirds a**."

A few others, however, think that those who complained about the gender-neutral bathroom are homophobic.

50 Cent's jibe at gender-neutral bathroom came in light of basketball player Dwyane Wade's confirmation that his 12-year-old child is transgender.

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsMillie Bobby Brown opens up on online bullying & negativity

Millie Bobby Brown opens up on online bullying & negativity

NewsBTS to drop a new track on social media

BTS to drop a new track on social media

NewsKareena, Malaika, Amrita give us major friendship goals

Kareena, Malaika, Amrita give us major friendship goals

NewsJennifer Lawrence to star in upcoming Netflix comedy

Jennifer Lawrence to star in upcoming Netflix comedy

NewsMahesh Babu unveils veteran Telugu actor Vijaya Nirmala's statue

Mahesh Babu unveils veteran Telugu actor Vijaya Nirmala's statue

NewsRaveena Tandon speaks about the hypocrisy

Raveena Tandon speaks about the hypocrisy

NewsMillie Bobby Brown opens up on online bullying & negativity

Millie Bobby Brown opens up on online bullying & negativity

NewsBTS to drop a new track on social media

BTS to drop a new track on social media

NewsKareena, Malaika, Amrita give us major friendship goals

Kareena, Malaika, Amrita give us major friendship goals