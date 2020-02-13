55% youth want to get married on Valentine's Day: Survey

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Feb 2020 19:35:13 IST

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) At least 55 per cent of the youth find it romantic to get married on Valentine's Day, a new survey by matrimonial website Jeevansathi.com revealed on Thursday.

According to the survey, while most men (55 per cent) within the age of 26-33 years are keen to take their wedding vows on the most romantic day, half the women are inclined to consider other factors in choosing their wedding dates.

The survey had over a 1,000 millenials and Gen-Z respondents from across cities like Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Nagpur, Indore, among others.

The survey highlights unconventional trends and brings about interesting gender comparisons.

The report revealed that spending Valentine's Day alone seems to be the most popular choice with women, who are clearly ahead of the curve in celebrating self-love.

Out of those women who did want to celebrate this universal day of love with their partners, most of them would like to spend some quality time at home.

Interestingly, one-fourth of the respondents said they would like to spend the day with a loved one other than their significant other, i.e. a parent, sibling or a group of friends.

The survey also showed that five per cent of the respondents would love to take a break from the hubbub and go on a vacation with their partners.

