63% increase in women travelling within India: OYO

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) Hospitality unicorn OYO Hotels & Homes has witnessed a 63 per cent increase in bookings by women travelling in different corners of the country between the January 2019 - February 2020 time period, the company said on Friday.

According to the company, Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai emerged as the top five cities booked by women travellers in the 14 month time period.

Interestingly, of the total bookings made by women travellers, 19.7 per cent were solo and 80.3 per cent constituted more than one guest.

"In the past few years, we have witnessed an increase in the number of women travellers in the country for both leisure as well as professional commitments. It is also interesting to see growth in bookings for Dehradun, Mysore and Lonavala showcasing the growing preference for exploring non-metro locations," said Harshit Vyas, Chief Business Officer, OYO Hotels & Homes - India.

"At OYO, this is an opportunity for us to build offerings that cater to women travellers and their loved ones and offer them quality living spaces at affordable prices, at great locations and above all offer a world-class hospitality experience," Vyas added.

The company also revealed that women preferred booking their accommodation via the OYO app as app bookings were 102 times more than desktop bookings.

According to the report, Delhi, was the most popular during the festive season as it emerged at the most booked city during Diwali and Holi 2019.

Everybody's favourite holiday destination, Goa topped the chart when it came to the most booked beach destination, however, Dehradun closely followed by Mysore and Lonavala were unique hill destinations that women travellers explored in 2019.

