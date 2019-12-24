Actors who have dominated the digital world have clearly changed the prism from which actors were perceived before. Longer formats allowing them greater room to explore their characters was the cue for Bollywood actors to explore the uncharted territory of the digital space.

Here's looking at the actors who changed the face of the content game in India

Richa Chadha, Shweta Tripathi and Vikrant Massey

Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj is the decade's most precious find amongst actors. His advent in Bollywood was sudden but he incidentally is the internet's favourite child. As Kaleen Bhai in Mirzapur, Pankaj put up a menacing front. But it was as the good natured Guruji in Sared Games and his evil designs that the actor won hearts.

Vikrant Massey

Though he made his shift from television to movies early on, he was a revelation on shows like Criminal Justice and the popular Broken but beautiful. It's the latter that spoke about the baggage of past relationships, in which he solidified his position with female fans as he played the heartbroken Vir struggling with the loss of his wife, trying to move on.

Shweta Tripathi

As Golu in Mirzapur and Shreya in the second installment of Laakhon Mein Ek, the actress proved her mettle with long format digital shows. It's the latter in which she plays a crusading medical practitioner that makes a mark. The eight part series saw the actress imbuing the role with her sincerity and making her winsome.

Richa Chadha

Amongst the few to have the farsight of tapping into the potential of show on OTT platforms, Richa was the first mainstream actress to take the leap of faith. Her character Zarina has shades of grey but Richa renders to her an irresistible quality. She is shrewd and manipulative, holding her ground in a man's world but Richa makes Zarina aspirational, nonetheless.

Manoj Bajpayee

Always known as a dependable actor, Bajpayee delivered a masterful act as the goofy spy in The Family Man. Striking a balance between his family life and his rigorous work schedules, Manoj plays the unassuming part with the desired affability. It's because of him that the show is touted as one of the best works to come out of India this year.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Though she made her mark with Raman Raghav 2.0, the actress moved to the top league with her top notch act as Tara Khanna in Zoya Akhtar's Made in Heaven. The actress plays Tara as likable and devious in equal measures and was amongst the most notable performances of the year. The show returns with a much awaited second season next year.

Shefali Shah

In a country where cop acts catch people's fancied, Shefali broke the rut with a palpable performance. Known for her acting chops, the actress plays a tough cop entrusted with the responsibility of nabbing the rapists of a young girl. The series' central case is fashioned on the Nirbhaya rape case and the narrative plays out like police prcedural but it's Shefali who keeps the show thrilling with her first rate act.