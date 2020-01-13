  1. Home
'83' poster: Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath

Saqib Saleem
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Jan 2020 13:20:33 IST

After dropping the character posters for Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar and Siiva as K. Srikkanth, the makers of 83 have now dropped the poster of Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath.

Also read: '83' poster: Tahir Raj Bhasin's first look as Sunil Gavaskar out

The makers of 83 took to their social media and shared,
“The man of the match who steered the Indian team to victory with his batting & bowling💥
Presenting Mohinder JIMMY Amarnath! 🏆”

As the release of 83 inches closer by the day, the makers are releasing posters and content from the most awaited sports drama and raising the excitement quotient.

Ranveer Singh will be playing Kapil Dev, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil. Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo avatar playing Romi, Kapil Dev's Wife. 83 has a huge ensemble cast. 

Touted to be the biggest sports film of all time, ‘83 is being co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment.

The film has already piqued the interest of the audience ever since the first look of Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev was out in the iconic Natraj pose. Recently, the makers also shared the logo from the movie.

The movie is slated to hit the screens on 10 April 2020.

