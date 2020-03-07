  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 07 Mar 2020 12:51:45 IST

The excitement around the film 83 has been immense and is being hailed as the biggest sports film of the year. To bring us more exciting glimpses, the makers shared the iconic visual of Ranveer Singh, who portrays the iconic character of former Indian captain Kapil Dev lifting the glorious world cup trophy as he sports the uncanny resemblance to the real-life captain.

Reliance entertainment took to their social media and shared the recreated visual of the iconic moment, “We bet you all are waiting to witness this iconic moment on the big screen. #Thisis83 @RanveerOfficial @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @Shibasishsarkar #SajidNadiadwala @vishinduri @ipritamofficial @_KaProductions @FuhSePhantom @NGEMovies @vibri_media @ZeeMusicCompany“

In 1983, the Indian Cricket Team won the Cricket World Cup in England. This was the first time ever that any team apart from the West Indies ever won the world cup. And, it was the first time ever, that an Indian team won any prestigious tournament.

Recently, the real and reel squad of 83 visited Chennai alongside ace director Kabir Khan and the sports extravaganza unfolded there with the official first look launch that took place. From travelling in a bus with “Kapil’s devils” written all over it to dancing their hearts out amidst confetti, the event in Chennai was a blockbuster.

This poster definitely brings a smile to each one of our faces and Ranveer Singh acing the look already has gotten us all- rooting for the reel life 83 squad as they recreate the glorious moment on-screen.

Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films present 83, a Kabir Khan Films Production. The film is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd. 83 is directed by Kabir Khan. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release slated on 10th April 2020 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

