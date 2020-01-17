A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood movie review: Heartwarming adage on life, childhood & parenthood

A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD movie review is here. Based on the article "Can You Say ... Hero?" by Tom Junod. The American drama directed by Marielle Heller and written by Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster, stars Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Chris Cooper.

The film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, 2019, and Tom Hanks has been nominated in the best actor in the supporting role category at the Oscars 2020. So how ‘beautiful’ is the day in this neighborhood let’s find out in the movie review of A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD. The movie releases today – January 17, 2020.

Immediate reaction when the end credits

Question: What is life?

Answer: A journey from denial to acceptance.

Tom Hanks as Fred Rogers anchors this heartwarmingly charming take on life, childhood & parenthood in this sweet journey of acceptance and will.

The Story of A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD

Based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD is about an investigative journalist Lloyd Vogel (Matthew Rhys), who is surprised by a feel-good assignment to profile Fred Rogers – a popular television show host known for his unique experiments with puppets to tell his stories. How the interview shapes Lloyd from a cynic with a troubled past into a caring loving human filled with care and hope finds the crux of this heartfelt saga on screen.

A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD movie review

Humility,kindness,forgiveness – your passport to heaven and constant pill for a better human. This spiritual understanding of human and its relations gets a cinematic voice through Marielle Heller’s movie.

The soft-spoken Tom Hanks as Fred Rogers charmingly plays the cupid of love for the mankind and gives some heartfelt lessons on life and parenting with some insights on anger, resentment, and forgiveness.

Thankfully, it doesn’t appear as a speech from the good conducts of bible or a personality development program. Its cinematically poetic and pious in its believes and if I say it’s the need of the hour to accept people as they are and overcome our denials and make peace with faith, it won’t be wrong.

CAN YOU EVER FORGIVE ME (2018) fame Marielle Heller gives a spiritual soul-stirring conscious introspection in this metaphoric take where Rogers is your inner self – the god within you and Lloyd ourselves and/or our friend disturbed/suppressed/ devastated/worried/sad/angry/agitated by the outside world and many times the outside world an enemy of your own self.

So a bright contrast of JOKER is here. The biggest take away of A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD is the lesson where the most beloved American television personality Fred Rogers urges adults to think from the child point of view and urges us to go back to our childhood. Before forgiveness and other good conducts, it’s the acceptance that holds the key and the movie beautifully reminds us of our childhood before getting irked by some innocent demands of our child.

It’s a Tom Hanks show all the way and he mesmerizing throughout. Who else could have played Rogers?!. No one except Tom Hanks.

Matthew Rhys is marvelous and wonderful support comes from Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Cooper.

Flaws

Fred Rogers had all the insight of me but I needed some more insight of Fred Rogers apart from the childhood bullying, teenage children which we don,t meet and his sweet gesture of taking pictures of people he meets every day to show to his wife. Yes, many may find Fred Rogers too sweet in this world which is getting more and cruel day by day.

Final words

A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD is a charming reminder of our childhood that comes with age with a better understanding of life, kindness, childhood, and forgiveness, having Tom Hanks as the most lovable cupid of love and acceptance on screen.

Rating 3.5/5