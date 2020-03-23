An artist having a dream of standing number one in the music world. Rhea Raj an American singer and a songwriter is one such name in today's music industry which we cannot resist listening to. Her enchanting voice and mezmerising dance skills will blow your mind.

Born in Stamford, Connecticut Rhea always had a dream of becoming a superstar. Since an early age of 10, Raj started her musical career by learning music and Bollywood dancing. There is no stopping her there after, as she went on reaching new heights.

A combination of music and dance is quite rare, and to blend it in a performance is one a thing to do. With Rhea Raj in the house music and dance fusion come at ease as this one a kind artist consist of a unique talent to hold her viewers and keep them intact.

Rhea has been a part of a number of songs like "2AM, Royalty, You're a Star, Need me, Overdose, Go down and many more." The diva not only swayed public with her performances, but performed for noble causes like "United Nations conference to raise awareness about child trafficking, a gala supporting victims of domestic violence of Chetna." It truly is commendable for an artist to utilize her skills in social welfare.

Rhea managed to win hearts entering American Idol with her mind boggling performance, which was appreciated by none other than Jennifer Lopez " Your voice matches your vibe, matches how you look.. it's all working for me."

Rhea Raj is a YouTube sensation with her fans going head over heels for her covers such as "I Got You" which was also featured in MTV's cover of the month campaign and was highly successful. Her cover "You Sang My Song" was watched and commented by Bebe Rexha "You are amazing, you are super talented. I just love your vibe, your voice, the tone of your voice.. you got it girl." She also received support from top DJ's in the world like Nicky Romero, The Chainsmokers and Tiesto.

Raj has collaborated with some of the renowned producers and artists across the globe, making her an international sensation. Rhea is an inspiration to millions out there who not only wish to conquer the world with their talent, but also contribute in social welfare. Raj is in cahoots for her upcoming music videos. Sources say that 'The projects will go on board later this year.' Well! We just can't wait for her to take the world once again.