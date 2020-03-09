A huge responsibility: Arjun Bijlani on working in 26/11 web show

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Actor Arjun Bijlani will be seen essaying the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the NSG commando who lost his life while rescuing many hostages during the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai, in web series "State of Siege: 26/11". And for him, it's more of a responsibility than just a role.

Lt. Colonel (retd) Sundeep Sen, who was the second-in-command combating terrorists at Nariman (Chabad) House, is an adviser and consultant for the show.

On working with Sen, Arjun said: "Colonel Sundeep Sen made sure we do each scene with perfection as he believed it is his responsibility to make the commandos proud after watching the show. He's very particular and strict when it came to working right from uniforms to emotions, otherwise, he is the most fun-loving person to be around. For us, playing these solid characters is not just a role but also a responsibility to not let them down at any point."

"State of Siege: 26/11" will stream on ZEE5.

