'A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon' to release in India

'A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon' movie poster (Pic. Courtesy: Amazon)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 21 Dec 2019 09:49:05 IST

The animation film "A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon" is set to release in India on January 24.

The film introduces a new character, LU-LA, who is an alien. The story revolves around LU-LA, who has landed in the town of Mossingham and is struggling to return back to her planet. The film delves into friendship goals and how Shaun helps her get home without the alien-hunting squad finding her.

Commenting on the addition of LU-LA, co-director Richard Phelan said: "When we first sat down to talk about this movie, we knew we wanted to add a new element of nuance, of Shaun growing up. So, we needed a new character, one that he has to grow up to look after. That's LU-LA."

PictureWorks, India distributor, represented by Avinaash Jumani, said: "We are extremely happy and honoured to announce the India release date for 'A Shaun the Sheep Movie - Farmageddon'.

The first part of this movie has set a benchmark and we are sure that the second movie will also have a place in each one's heart. We're thrilled to be a part of a movie that has been a childhood memory to many and will continue to do so."

