Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) will get together for the first time to celebrate Lohri this year. Sodhi was to leave for Punjab with his family for Lohri, which is celebrated with much fanfare across the State.

Unfortunately due to poor weather conditions, his flight gets cancelled and a dejected Sodhi returns to Gokuldham society.

Gokuldham’s residents upon learning that Sodhi family had to cancel their plans, decide to take it upon themselves to celebrate Lohri with full gusto in the society itself.

Everyone immediately chips in to contribute with the logistics from stage, food, dhol baaja and coordinating guests. Jethaa Lal is tasked with the important job of arranging wood for the Lohri fire.

The Sodhis are overwhelmed with the gesture and are cheered up to know that they will still celebrate Lohri with their closest family. Gokuldham Society’s residents also plan a mega surprise for Sodhi and family by inviting a well-known Punjabi singer for the celebrations.

However while all sounds well so far, Gokuldham has had a tradition of at least one spoiler before things go as planned. Who or what will be the reason for the hitch this time? Is it Jethaa Lal again and his goofy self who will cause the twist in events? Or will it be someone else this time?