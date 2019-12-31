A unique google doodle to celebrate

A Google Doodle is a special, temporary alteration of the logo on Google's homepages e.g. google search, etc., intended to commemorate holidays, events, achievements, and notable historical figures.

In the same lines, today also there is a unique google doodle! What I noticed is that you can read not a single letter (because isn’t any) but still know what is written and form the letters yourself (in the mind). Or you may say, one assumes to read what we are now ‘trained’ to read. Something like the persistence of vision, which traditionally refers to the optical illusion that occurs when visual perception of an object does not cease for some time after the rays of light proceeding from it, has ceased to enter the eye. In today’s context, netizens are so trained to see a google doodle and have framed in their minds that whatever is been shown in that small image reads ‘Google’.

This is an amazing phenomenon and the power of branding exercise which is so in-your-face still subtle. Today the google doodle is celebrating the ‘New Year’s eve 2019’ and is presented in the form of celebrations with fireworks. A small teddy is sitting at a far distance indulged in the celebrations too blowing a small trumpet kinda toy watching the fireworks from a distance in a futuristic cityscape with a little bird for company.

We wish one and all a very joyous new year 2020 as we step in a brand-new decade.