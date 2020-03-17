Aaditi Pohankar: Challenge playing a cop in new web series 'She'

  1. Home
17 Mar 2020

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Actress Aaditi Pohankar, who will be seen playing a cop in the upcoming Netlix web show "She", says it is challenging to play the central character of Bhumika in the show.

"I believe switching characters in the same film or show is the biggest challenge an artist faces. For me, starting off as that timid and under-confident cop was tough, because that is not the kind of person I am. Then when my character transcends into being a prostitute for the undercover operation, my traits shift completely.

"Everything from my outfit, to my walk, to my posture, and even the way I talk had to change. It was a journey for me as a whole, transforming Bhumika from that shaky, low on self-esteem female cop to a lady who discovers the power she has, and isn't afraid to use it," Aaditi said.

Written by Imtiaz Ali, "She" is the story of a police constable, Bhumika Pardesi, who is assigned a dangerous undercover police operation in the volatile underbelly of Mumbai, and is forced to depend on her survival skills.

