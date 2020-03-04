Aaditi Pohankar on powerful story of 'She'

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 04 Mar 2020 14:31:41 IST

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Actress Aaditi Pohankar says Netflix's upcoming series "She" is a powerful story about a female constable, who is on a quest to finding her identity.

The Netflix series showcases the journey of a female constable discovering her power as a woman while taking down a drug cartel. The trailer of the series was released on Wednesday.

"She" revolves around Bhumika Pardesi, a Mumbai police constable who is sent on the streets as an undercover prostitute to take down the drug lord, and somehow, gets caught in the dangerous crossfire.

Aaditi will be seen in the lead role of Bhumika.

"'She' is a powerful story about a female constable who is made to go undercover to bring down a drug cartel," Aaditi said.

"In the line of duty, my character Bhumika discovers herself - her sexuality and her own power in the truest sense. This role has definitely been one of the most challenging and complex one that I have played so far. I'm thankful that Imtiaz chose me to bring this amazing character to life," she added.

It also stars Vijay Verma as Sasya, Vishwas Kini as Jason Fernandes amongst others.

The crime thriller, produced by Viacom18 Studio's Tipping Point, is helmed by Imtiaz Ali and directed by Arif Ali and Avinash Das. "She" will be available on the service from March 20, 2020.

