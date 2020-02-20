Aakanksha Sharma: Recognition is important for an artist

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Singer Aakanksha Sharma, who won the Upcoming Female Vocalist of the Year award at Radio Mirchi Music Awards 2020, is happy that finally she got recognition for her talent.

"I am very happy because finally I have won an award for the first time in my career. I have sung a lot of songs and I feel that appreciation is important for an artist. I got this award for the song 'Tum chale gaye' in the film 'Marudhar Express', which is really close to my heart because we all worked really hard for it. When it released, unfortunately people didn't take notice of the song, so now when I got the award, I feel happy," said Aakanksha. while interacting with the media at awards gala.

Aakanksha said awards boost confidence of an artist. "Apart from this song, I have sung many songs including 'Jogi' (in 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana'), and 'Tu alvida' composed by Mithoon sir, which is close to my heart. Finally, I got recognition, which is important for an artist. My confidence has got a boost because now I know that although I have not achieved what I am aiming for, I have attained some sort of a position in the industry," she reasoned.

In past Aakanksha had won the title of "Chhote Ustaad Season 2", a reality singing show on Star Plus, alongwith Rouhan Abbas, her duet partner on the show.

